Several dead as blast targets vehicle in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast that hit a bus carrying employees of an oil company.
Several attacks have taken place in urban centres in recent months in Afghanistan, some of which have been claimed by Daesh. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 6, 2022

A roadside bomb has killed seven petroleum company employees aboard a bus in northern Afghanistan, a provincial police spokesman said.

"The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived," said Asif Waziri, of the Balkh police department in Mazar-i-Sharif, on Tuesday.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved security across the nation since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks – many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh.

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded earlier this month by a blast at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Waziri told AFP news agency that Tuesday's blast happened around 7:00 am (0230 GMT) near Sayed Abad Square in the city.

He said six people were injured in the blast.

Further details were not immediately available, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

