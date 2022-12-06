Oil prices have edged higher after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

Futures fell more than 3 percent in the previous session, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

The Group of Seven price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

