BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US investigating crypto firms for misconduct
The spectacular implosion of FTX recently sent fresh shock waves through the cryptocurrency industry, with the value of bitcoin down sharply this year.
US investigating crypto firms for misconduct
The FTC has pursued companies that presented themselves as cryptocurrency-related firms but which were allegedly nothing more than scams. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 5, 2022

A US agency that probes allegations of deceptive conduct confirmed that it had investigations open into several cryptocurrency firms for "possible misconduct."

The Federal Trade Commission spokesperson declined on Monday to name the firms or say precisely what actions prompted the investigations.

"While we can't comment on current events in the crypto markets or the details of any ongoing investigations, we are investigating several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bloomberg said in a report that the investigation was linked to misleading advertising but the FTC spokesperson declined to confirm this.

The spectacular implosion of FTX recently sent fresh shock waves through the cryptocurrency industry, with the value of bitcoin down sharply this year.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy in FTX collapse ripple effect

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which also has regulations mandating disclosures from individuals promoting securities, has cracked down on celebrity endorsements, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian on allegations of promoting a crypto token on her Instagram account without proper disclosure that she had been paid.

The FTC has also pursued companies that presented themselves as cryptocurrency-related firms but which were allegedly nothing more than scams.

READ MORE: Why did crypto exchange FTX collapse?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death