Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zelenskyy meets troops near frontlines in east Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the frontline region of Donetsk in east Ukraine, describing fighting in the area as "difficult" with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut.

Zelenskyy appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat, standing next to a large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Sloviansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers.

"The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbass. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk and in Crimea as well," Zelenskyy said.

'Not encouraging' Ukraine strikes into Russia: US

The United States said it was "not encouraging" Ukraine to strike into Russia after drone attacks on bases widely seen as carried out by Kiev. He stopped short of attributing the drone attacks to Ukraine, which has not claimed responsibility.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders; we are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Everything we are doing — everything the world is doing to support Ukraine — is in support of Ukraine's independence," he said.

At UN, US, Russia accuse each other of no interest in Ukraine talks

The United States and Russia accused each other of not being interested in Ukraine peace talks as calls grow at the United Nations for a ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war started by Moscow nine months ago.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that Moscow had noted: "interest from a significant majority" of UN member states in a diplomatic settlement.

"We are reacting to this very seriously. We confirm our willingness to conduct negotiations," he said, but added that the aim would be to "eradicate the root causes that forced us to start our special military operation (SMO)." Nebenzia accused Western countries of not being interested in a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine because they were instead expanding deliveries of weapons to Kiev.

EU, Western Balkans agree to strengthen strategic partnerships

The EU and Western Balkan countries agreed to strengthen partnerships to cope with the effects of the Ukraine war.

EU Council President Charles Michel said the region has significantly aligned recently with the EU's visa policy.

"Many of us have decided to accelerate the accession process of the Western Balkans. The war in Ukraine has amply demonstrated this," Michel said.

Russia must remove all its troops from Ukraine: US diplomat

The fastest way to peace in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw the troops deployed after the start of the war, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said.

"Russia must remove all its troops from Ukraine - period," Sherman said in Rome at an event hosted by LUISS university.

She added Western states were succeeding in helping Ukraine resist Moscow's "unprovoked" assault and they must "stay the course."

Russia strikes Ukrainian command system

Russia's defence ministry said that it carried out a massive high-precision strike on Ukraine's military command system on Monday, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

It was not possible to independently verify battlefield reports.

Russia has enough precision missiles for a few more big strikes - Ukraine spy chief

Ukraine's military intelligence chief said that Russia had enough high-precision missiles to conduct several more big air strikes on Ukraine before it runs out of stock.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence agency, said Russia's stocks were coming to an end. He made the comments on national television.

Top Ukrainian diplomat lists conditions to start peace dialogue with Russia

The Ukrainian foreign minister listed two conditions as a starting point for a “comprehensive peace dialogue” with Russia: “the opinion in the Kremlin has to be changed … Second, Russia must withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine.

These are the starting points of a comprehensive peace dialogue, but in the meantime, there are many issues that need to be addressed,” Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with NDTV, an Indian broadcaster.

Kuleba indicated that food security, nuclear security, the exchange of prisoners, and protecting the environment in times of war are among the issues that need to be addressed, saying that the G20 countries can play a role in resolving these matters. He further reiterated Zelenskyy’s 10 conditions, which he outlined in a video speech at the G-20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, as a formula for peace, the last step of which is “signing the peace accord.”

Progress made on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone: Russian diplomat

Several rounds of talks with the UN's nuclear energy watchdog have "moved forward" to create a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"I think there's a positive dynamic on this issue. We work with a certain perspective," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press briefing in Moscow, adding that nuclear power company Rosatom, along with other Russian bodies, remain in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ryabkov said that an agreement with the IAEA should include provisions to limit the Ukrainian military's ability to shell the station, which he said: "has been happening for months." On a potential visit to Russia by IAEA head Rafael Grossi, he said this could happen if Moscow is convinced that a "reasonable scheme" for a safe zone can be implemented with measures to monitor and verify that the Ukrainian army "is not able to conduct such attacks."

UN sounds alarm on humanitarian impact of Ukraine infrastructure destruction

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have sparked "a new level of need" in the war-torn country, the UN aid chief said, warning that millions of people are without heat as temperatures drop.

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged after months of systematic Russian strikes on power infrastructure, with fresh attacks carried out on Monday.

The destruction requires more support from the international community to Ukraine, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said, underscoring that loss of energy infrastructure has "left millions of people without access to heat, electricity and water," with temperatures expected to plunge to below -20 degrees Celsius.

Bakhmut city becomes centre of 'hottest' clashes in Ukraine

The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine has become the focal point of the "hottest" conflicts going on in Ukraine, a Ukrainian official responsible for operations at Bakhmut Hospital said.

"This health centre has a very important strategic location because after it, the nearest hospital is at least 40 minutes away. Bakhmut is now the place where the hottest conflicts take place on the war map in Ukraine," said Yevgeni, who asked that his last name be withheld for security reasons.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Yevgeni said that despite the attacks on the city, staff were working ceaselessly to treat the wounded arriving at the hospital.

Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Ukrainian ministers

A Moscow court ordered the arrest in absentia of two Ukrainian ministers, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, after they were accused of violating Russia's territorial integrity.

The decision came following a request by the FSB security service. "The request has been granted," Anastasia Romanova, spokeswoman for Moscow's Lefortovsky district court, told AFP.

Russia said in September it had annexed four Ukrainian regions its forces only partially controlled after holding so-called referendums in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

Baltic states throw support behind special Ukraine tribunal for Russian officials

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania threw their support behind a EU proposal to establish an UN-backed special international tribunal to hold Russian leadership accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of the Baltic states, Latvia's UN envoy Andrejs Pildegovics said that currently there is no international court or tribunal that could bring Russia’s top political and military leadership to account for crimes against Ukraine.

International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Kareem Khan opposed the proposal, which was made by the EU last week, saying his court was capable of prosecuting war crimes.

Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - report

Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News has reported.

Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.

The G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

European Commission weighs sanctions on Russia's mining industry - report

The European Commission is considering a ban on new investments in Russia's mining sector as part of a fresh set of sanctions aimed at eroding the Kremlin's ability to fund its war against Ukraine, the Financial Times has reported. Officials hope to have the ban, which will exempt some specific products, agreed by the end of next week, it said.

The ban would be part of a ninth EU sanctions package that officials are planning to discuss with member states in the coming days, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

The FT said the new sanctions package could also include export controls on civilian technologies that Brussels believes Russia is using to support its arms factories, a ban on transactions with three more Russian banks, and targeted sanctions against another 180 individuals.

Attacks on Russian air bases will have psychological impact: Western officials

Attacks on airfields deep inside Russia will have struck a powerful psychological blow, senior Western officials said, saying it meant Moscow would have to think much more carefully about how to keep its long-range bombers safe.

The senior Western officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes were the deepest inside Russia the start of the war. "If it were them (the Ukrainians)... it does show that they can operate in Russia at will, and that will deeply worry the Russians," one official said. "Psychologically I think it strikes a blow."