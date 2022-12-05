WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 33 killed in Colombia landslide: Interior minister
The rainy season that began in August is Colombia's worst in 40 years, causing a series of accidents that have already left more than 270 people dead.
At least 33 killed in Colombia landslide: Interior minister
The landslide that engulfed a road in the remote part of Pueblo Rico trapped people in a bus and other vehicles. / AFP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
December 5, 2022

At least 33 people died when a landslide buried a bus in northwestern Colombia on Sunday, and nine have been rescued alive, the interior minister said.

The landslide, caused by strong rains, hit the vehicle between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, about 230km (140 miles) northwest of the capital Bogota.

"We have already found 33 people dead, including three minors, and we have rescued nine people alive, four of them are in a critical condition," Interior Minister Alfonso Prada told reporters on Monday.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a tragedy in a Twitter message.

"Solidarity with the families of the victims," Petro said, pledging support from the national government.

RECOMMENDED

Pueblo Rico Mayor Leonardo Fabio Siagama told reporters that bodies were being brought to a covered stadium in the town that is normally used for sport.

The bus was traveling from Cali, Colombia's third largest city, to the municipality of Condoto, in Choco province. Civil defence officials said it was carrying at least 25 passengers.

One survivor told AFP news agency earlier that the driver of the bus managed to dodge the worst of the landslide.

"Part of it was coming down and the bus was a little bit back from that. The bus driver was backing up when it all came crashing down," Andres Ibarguen told radio station Lloro Stereo.

The rainy season that began in August is Colombia's worst in 40 years, according to the government, causing accidents that have left more than 270 people dead.

SOURCE:AFP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death