Greece’s intelligence agency spied on top generals in the armed forces, lawmakers, businesspersons and journalists, a local Greek daily has reported.

The new revelations emerge in the backdrop of another major surveillance scandal that has rocked the country for the past several months.

National Intelligence Services (EYP), which directly operates under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, wiretapped Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Land Forces Charalambos Lalousis and General Director of Defence Investments and Armaments Thodoris Lagios, the daily Documento reported on Sunday.

It added that prominent business figures Panagiotis Kanellopoulos and George Filiopoulos, journalists George Tragas and Aris Spinos, European Parliament member Eva Kaili and Yannis Zervakis, senior advisor to the prime minister on civil society, were also victims to EYP spying.

PM Mitsotakis appeared to have been involved in the illegal surveillance of “people with institutional roles and is doing everything to avoid being exposed”, the Greek daily alleged, citing cross-checked “reliable sources”.

The criminal offences, which the report said include high treason and espionage, were committed under the pretext of national security and called for them to be investigated by the highest competent courts.

According to the report, Mitsotakis, as the political head of the EYP, could lift measures restricting access to information which could aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, the main opposition SYRIZA-PS party harshly criticised the government after the latest revelations by Documento.