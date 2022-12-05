Top European Union officials will use a trade meeting with US counterparts on Monday to press concerns about Washington's huge new green energy subsidy package.

While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will unfairly disadvantage their companies relative to rivals in the United States.

Why is Europe angry?

The 27 EU countries are worried their companies will be cut off from US tax credits for components used in renewable energy technologies like electric cars, offered under the new law on condition they are made in North America.

EU countries consider that some $207 billion (200 billion euros) of the US subsidies are tied to locally produced content provisions that potentially violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that while competition was a good thing, there should be a level playing field.

Not only do the tax breaks put European companies at a disadvantage to US rivals, but EU state aid rules in their current form prevent member countries from offering similarly generous tax breaks to companies looking to set up factories.

The EU is not Washington's only ally up in arms about the package, with South Korea also concerned its carmakers will not be eligible for the US tax breaks.

What does Europe want?

Since any major revision by the US Congress is out of the picture, European officials say their best hope is to secure exemptions along the same lines as those already granted to Canada and Mexico.

After French President Emmanuel Macron raised concerns last week during a state visit to Washington, US President Joe Biden opened the door to making "tweaks" to the package.