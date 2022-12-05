TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish tea, Nasreddin Hodja makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list
Tea is a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction in Türkiye, while satirist folk philosopher Nasreddin Hodja holds a unique place in the Turkish folklore.
Turkish tea, Nasreddin Hodja makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list
As of now, the number of Türkiye's cultural elements inscribed on the UNESCO list has reached 25. / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
December 5, 2022

Two of Türkiye's multinational values, its tea and a rich tradition of telling stories of renowned Seljuk-era satirist Nasreddin Hodja, have been added to the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The nominations were inscribed in the UNESCO list during the 17th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Morocco's Rabat between November 28 and December 3.

Tea is a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction in Türkiye, whereas Nasreddin Hodja holds a unique place in the Turkish folklore. 

The nomination of Nasreddin Hodja's tradition was submitted with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nomination for tea was filed together with Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list

RECOMMENDED

As of now, the number of Türkiye's cultural elements inscribed on the UNESCO list has reached 25.

"We will continue to cherish and carry our rich oral traditions and expressions into the future and promote our socially-embedded cultural elements which have a strong and deep-rooted tradition," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Last week, the ministry had announced the inclusion of its multinational 'Sericulture and Traditional Production of Silk for Weaving' on the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror