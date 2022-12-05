Sudan's military and civilian leaders have signed an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago.

Monday's deal was signed by Army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and multiple civilian groups, most notably the Forces for Freedom and Change – the main civilian faction that was ousted in the coup.

The deal – based on a proposal by the Sudanese Bar Association – was negotiated in the presence of officials from the United Nations, Western diplomats as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the FFC.

The signing was attended by UN special representative Volker Perthes and AU ambassador Mohamed Belaish.

In a first phase, "the framework agreement lays the groundwork for establishing a transitional civilian authority," said the FFC, noting that other civilian groups also signed.

A final deal tackling issues including transitional justice and reforms to the military should be completed "within weeks," it said.

However, that part is far thornier, with observers questioning whether the military would be willing to give up economic interests and wider powers that it views as its privileged domain.

