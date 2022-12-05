WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel destroys Al Araqib, an Ottoman-era village, for the 210th time
The village, which is claimed by Israeli authorities as "state land", was first destroyed in 2010 and has since been rebuilt every time it was targetted.
Israel destroys Al Araqib, an Ottoman-era village, for the 210th time
Israeli military demolished a school in the occupied West Bank village of Masafer Yatta on Wednesday, Nov. 23. / AP
December 5, 2022

Israeli authorities have demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region for the 210th time, a Tel Aviv-based NGO said, in signs of growing Israeli atrocities on the besieged people.

 "The Israeli authorities demolished the Al Araqib village for the 210th time," Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of Al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Al Touri confirmed that the villagers intended to rebuild their destroyed dwellings and other structures.

The Israeli authorities had demolished the village houses in mid-November.

Homes in Al Araqib, inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

READ MORE:Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during Jenin camp raid

RECOMMENDED

The village was first destroyed in 2010, but since then, it has been rebuilt every time it was destroyed. Israeli authorities claim that the village's location falls under "state land".

Zochrot, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said in a recent report that Al Araqib village was first built during the Ottoman period, and residents purchased its lands.

Israeli authorities seek to seize control of the lands and expel its residents, with dozens of villages and Bedouin communities facing the same threat in the Negev area, according to Zochrot.

READ MORE:Bedouin lawmaker seeks change as ancestral villages face Israeli demolition

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror