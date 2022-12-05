The Andre-Mignot Hospital has been forced to cancel operations in Versailles, near Paris, after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend said France's health ministry.

The Hospital Centre of Versailles had to transfer six patients since Saturday evening – three from intensive care and three from the neonatal unit – said Health Minister Francois Braun, as he visited the hospital Sunday evening.

Others might follow, he added.

The regional health agency (ARS) said the Andre-Mignot Hospital had cancelled operations, but was doing everything possible to keep walk-in services and consultations running.

The cyberattack had led to a "total reorganisation of the hospital", the minister added.

While the machines were still functioning in the intensive care unit, more people were needed to watch the screens as they were no longer working as part of a network, Braun said.

Investigation launched

The Paris prosecutors' office has opened a preliminary investigation into attempted extortion, as well as the access and maintenance of the state's digital system.