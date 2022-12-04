Türkiye coordinates with its allies but does not seek anyone’s permission for its security operations in Syria, according to the Turkish presidential spokesperson.

“We don’t ask for permission, we just coordinate with our allies when we face a national security threat,” Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview aired by Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Sunday.

“In regards to the political situation in Syria, of course, it remains a source of threat and uncertainty for everyone, not just for us, but for Iraq, for Jordan, and other countries as well, (and) Europe etc.,” he added.

Last month Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

The operation was launched days after the terror group carried out a bomb attack on the popular Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and injuring 81.

After the air operation began on November 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signalled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

Response after Istanbul attack

Kalin explained that Türkiye’s initial response after the attack “was to coordinate and conduct a number of air operations.”