TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations
During one of the operations, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 Daesh and five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syrian cities of Al Bab and Jarablus.
Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar chaired the country's latest cross-border operation against the PKK/YPG, Claw-Sword, which was launched on November 20. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 4, 2022

At least 18 terrorists have been arrested by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

During an operation on Saturday in Al Bab and Jarablus, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 Daesh members, including a senior operative of the terror group, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces.

Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges and 10 kilogram hand-made explosives were seized during the search at addresses.

In addition, Türkiye's national defence ministry said on Sunday that security forces caught six people trying to infiltrate Türkiye illegally from Greece and Syria. 

"In the examination, it was determined that 5 of the individuals were members of FETO and one was a member of the PKK/PYD terrorist organisations" a ministry statement said.

READ MORE:Sweden hands PKK/KCK terror group member to Türkiye

Operations against terror groups

RECOMMENDED

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations, both locally and abroad to prevent further attacks by Daesh and the YPG/PKK, including several counter-terrorism operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year campaign against Turkish state and civilians, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

On the other hand, FETO terror group and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE:Türkiye will not allow existence of any terror group in region: NSC

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror