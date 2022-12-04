At least 18 terrorists have been arrested by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

During an operation on Saturday in Al Bab and Jarablus, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 Daesh members, including a senior operative of the terror group, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces.

Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges and 10 kilogram hand-made explosives were seized during the search at addresses.

In addition, Türkiye's national defence ministry said on Sunday that security forces caught six people trying to infiltrate Türkiye illegally from Greece and Syria.

"In the examination, it was determined that 5 of the individuals were members of FETO and one was a member of the PKK/PYD terrorist organisations" a ministry statement said.

READ MORE:Sweden hands PKK/KCK terror group member to Türkiye

Operations against terror groups