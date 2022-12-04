An Iranian lawmaker has said that Iran's government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands”, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police, whose conduct helped trigger months of protests, has been shut down.

In a report carried by ISNA news agency on Sunday, lawmaker Nezamoddin Mousavi signalled a less confrontational approach toward the protests.

“Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” he said.

Mousavi's remarks followed a closed meeting with several senior Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi. He did not address the reported closure of the morality police.

A day earlier, Iran's chief prosecutor Mohamed Jafar Montazeri had said the morality police “had been closed," ISNA reported but provided no further details.

He did not say if its closure was nationwide and permanent but said that Iran’s judiciary will ‘‘continue to monitor behaviour at the community level.’’

However, state media hasn't reported such a decision.

When asked about Montazeri's statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, gave no direct answer.

‘‘Be sure that in Iran, within the framework of democracy and freedom, which very clearly exists in Iran, everything is going very well,’’ Amirabdollahian said, speaking during a visit to Belgrade, Serbia.