A sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice pays tribute to 22-year-old Palestinian Ammar Mufleh Adili whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared video.

A day after the shooting in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara on Friday, Palestinians pushed back against Israeli police claims that Ammar Mufleh Adili was shot in self-defence after he attacked Israelis, including a border policeman, and resisted arrest.

They said the officer killed Adili without justification, and that Israeli security forces prevented Palestinian medics from trying to save the gravely wounded man as he lay on the sidewalk of a busy thoroughfare.

The 38-second video begins with a tussle between the border police officer and three Palestinians, including Adili, on the sidewalk as traffic rushes by. The officer pulls Adili away in a chokehold and they exchange blows after Adili frees himself.

Adili tries to grab the officer's assault rifle, which drops to the ground behind the officer, out of Adili's immediate reach. The officer then pulls his pistol and fires four shots as an unarmed Adili drops to the ground.

'No justification'

Immediately after Friday’s fatal shooting, police alleged that Adili had carried a knife and tried to attack two Israelis in a car and then tried to break into the locked vehicle with a rock.

Police said the driver shot and wounded Adili, who then charged a group of border policemen, stabbing one in the face. The border police officer tried to arrest Adili, who resisted and tried to grab the officer's weapon, police said. The officer who shot him was not injured.

The mayor of Huwara Moein Dmeidy and others on Saturday cited second-hand accounts that there had been an altercation between Adili and an Israeli motorist after a car accident, but Associated Press journalists were unable to find witnesses to the events that led up to the shooting.

Dmeidy said the officer had no justification to kill Adili after he had already overpowered him. Adili was “killed in cold blood,” said the mayor, who arrived at the scene moments after the shooting.

In a second video, Adili is seen moving and rolling over on the ground after being shot, and it's not clear at what point he died.

Dmeidy said a Palestinian ambulance arrived minutes after the shooting, but that security forces prevented the medics from administering aid.

Dmeidy said Israel has not handed over Adili's body for burial.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the shooting was tantamount to an execution meant to escalate already spiralling violence in the territory.

Shops closed in protest