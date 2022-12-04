There are dozens of churches in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City. But as Christmas beckons, there is just one Santa Claus — a towering Palestinian former basketball player.

Seven years ago, Issa Kassissieh transformed the ground floor of his 700-year-old home into a grotto, complete with candy, mulled wine and a chance to sit on Santa's lap.

Welcoming the season's first visitors to Santa House, the red-suited and bearded Kassissieh belted out a "Ho, ho, ho!" at families queueing to see him.

"We are dealing with many religions here in Jerusalem. We have Muslims, Christians and Jews. I have all religions come to my house. I open my hands to everybody," said Kassissieh, himself a Christian.

At 1.9 metres (six feet three inches) tall, Kassissieh's height served him well as captain of the Palestinian basketball squad, and doesn't seem to intimidate the children he towers over.

"I'm not a Christian, but I still love Santa Claus... We have a (Christmas) tree at home too," said eight-year-old Marwa, a Palestinian Muslim, grinning.

As a child, Kassissieh's father would dress up as Santa for him and his two sisters.

Fifteen years ago, he found his father's suit and decided to slip into the red velvet role. But it has involved more than just putting on a suit.

Since then, he has attended the World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark and studied at a Santa school — yes, there is such a thing — in the US state of Colorado.