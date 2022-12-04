Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island has released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption, sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Sunday that 1,979 people were taken to 11 shelters, with at least 6 villages affected by the eruption.

Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-metre (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru in east Java, causing the eruption, according to BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari, citing information from the Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Authorities raised the threat level from III to IV, the highest level, which "means the danger has threatened the people's settlement and the volcano's activity has escalated," PVMBG spokesperson Hendra Gunawan told broadcaster Kompas TV.

Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported.

Thick columns of ash were blasted more than 1,500 metres (nearly 4,000 feet) into the sky, while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes, traveling toward a nearby river.

"Hot avalanches" caused by piles of lava at the tip of the volcano slid down after the eruption, Muhari said.

Hundreds evacuated

People were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth, and keep off the southeastern sector area along the Besuk Kobokan river located about 13 kilometres (8 miles) from the crater.

Several hundred people were moved to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas, mostly women, children and elders, said Joko Sambang who heads the disaster management agency in Lumajang, East Java province