Israel has launched an attack on Gaza amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since last week.

The Israeli military said the air raids in the early hours of Sunday targeted sites belonging to Hamas, which governs the Israel-blockaded Palestinian enclave, including a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel, according to Anadolu Agency.

Security sources in Gaza reported two strikes in the south of the enclave, one against a military training site in Khan Younis and the other in an uninhabited area close to Rafah. The strikes caused no injuries, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Israeli army said their attack on sites in Gaza was launched after a rocket landed in southern Israel on Saturday evening in an open area near the Gaza-Israel fence without causing casualties or damage to property.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket.

Hamas responded to the Israeli attacks by firing surface-to-air missiles, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement, said in a statement.

Israel's air raid on Gaza comes amid the deadliest year on record for Palestinians since the end of the second Intifada in 2005. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, near-daily military raids into the occupied West bank have killed over 140 Palestinians, including at least 30 children.

An additional 51 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during a three-day Israeli bombardment in August, including 17 children.

