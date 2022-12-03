Experts delving into ways of combating the rising threat of extremism and hate speech in a summit in Istanbul have warned of surge in hate crimes and possible genocide that they said begin with hate speeches.

Mersiha Smailovic, an activist and founder of Legis, an NGO that works with refugees and migrants, emphasised that hate speech never ends with "just the speech."

"It also goes on to hate crime" and then "it ends with the genocide as we witnessed in the Balkans," she said at the International Strategic Communication Summit 2022 in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

She was referring to the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.

According to Smailovic, the reason for hate speech in "fragile countries like those in the Balkans" is just to "make people unsafe, isolated, or powerless."

In that way, individuals are also dehumanised, she explained.

Hate speech and polarisation

"Governments who are concerned about this issue are very deeply involved and have been deeply involved in the UN’s work on this for some time," Jonathan Fowler, a UN regional communications officer said.

He also explained how "misinformation and disinformation" spurred the UN's decision to declare June 18 as the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.

"Now you're all aware, of course, that hate speech and misinformation and disinformation go hand in hand. One of the reasons why this International Day was created was because of hate speech, and misinformation related to the (Covid-19) pandemic," he said.

"Everything was accelerating with finger-pointing about who was supposedly to blame for the pandemic."