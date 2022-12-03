TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israel for 'summary executions' in occupied West Bank
The statement comes amid uproar over a viral social media video that showed an Israeli soldier shooting a Palestinian man at point-blank range during a scuffle.
Türkiye condemns Israel for 'summary executions' in occupied West Bank
Ankara urged Israeli authorities to take "necessary measures to prevent further escalation of tension, loss of lives" / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
December 3, 2022

Türkiye has said it strongly condemns the “summary executions” and recent escalation of violence and civilian casualties in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent further escalation of tension and loss of lives in the region,” read a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

A summary execution is an execution in which a person is accused of a crime and immediately killed without the benefit of a full and fair trial.

READ MORE:Deporting French-Palestinian activist could constitute a war crime: UN

Uproar over execution

RECOMMENDED

The statement comes amid uproar over a viral social media video that showed an Israeli soldier shooting a Palestinian man at point-blank range during a scuffle.

The EU has also called for an investigation into the killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Twitter, the EU said Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians in the past three days “in what appears to be an excessive use of lethal force.”

It said 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in 2022, making it the “deadliest year since 2006.”

READ MORE:Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during Jenin camp raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes