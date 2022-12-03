President Nayib Bukele has announced 10,000 Salvadoran army troops and police officers are surrounding the populous city of Soyapango, on the outskirts of capital San Salvador.

"As of this moment, the municipality of Soyapango is totally surrounded," Bukele said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 agents have been deployed.

The operation was part of a state of emergency declared by Bukele earlier this spring following a surge in gang violence.

The president had announced last month a plan to use troops to surround cities while house-by-house searches are conducted for gang members. Soyapango is the first city subjected to that approach.

Earlier in the day, soldiers and police took up positions on all of the city's access roads, allowing no one in or out without first being searched.

Bukele said uniformed officers would be "removing, one by one, all the gang members who are still there."

