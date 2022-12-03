Three days of national mourning has began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the alleged massacre of civilians in the country's east, with the government now giving a death toll of "more than 100".

The period of mourning began on Saturday and will end on Monday with a televised fundraising event to support victims, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said.

On Thursday, the government accused the M23 militia –– with whom it is locked in a months-long conflict –– of slaughtering 50 people at Kishishe, a village around 70 kilometres (40 miles) north of the city of Goma.

The M23 hit back, saying the allegations were "baseless" and denying that it targeted civilians.

At a council of ministers meeting on Friday, the DRC's president Felix Tshisekedi "condemned in the strongest terms the massacre of more than 100 compatriots in Kishishe", Muyaya said.

He said Tshisekedi had "instructed the government to declare three days of national mourning," adding that flags would be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

Since reports of the massacre emerged, calls for an independent investigation have been mounting.

