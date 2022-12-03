WORLD
2 MIN READ
Earthquake shakes Indonesia's West Java again, injuring one
Local authorities said there appeared to be no significant damage.
Earthquake shakes Indonesia's West Java again, injuring one
Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter as they flee their house following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 27, 2022.
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 3, 2022

A strong earthquake has hit Indonesia's main island of Java, injuring at least one person and shaking the same town devastated by a tremor last month that left more than 330 people dead.

The 5.7-magnitude quake struck on land at a depth of 112 kilometres (70 miles), with the epicentre located 18 km southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Indonesia's meteorological agency, known as BMKG, gave a higher magnitude of 6.4 for the quake, which shook buildings in the capital Jakarta.

At least one person was injured and was taken to hospital, the country's national disaster mitigation chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told broadcaster Metro TV

Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 mi) from the epicentre, said they were making checks.

Some residents of Bandung, West Java's province capital, said on social media they felt strong tremors.

READ MORE:Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

RECOMMENDED

Weak infrastructure

Last month a shallow quake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit West Java's Cianjur, killing 331.

Most of the victims of November's earthquake were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.

The quake damaged more than 62,000 houses and forced more than 73,000 people to evacuate to at least 325 shelters, the country's disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

November's tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

READ MORE: Death toll from Indonesia earthquake soars over 300

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes