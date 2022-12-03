The Myanmar junta has handed out at least seven more death sentences this week, taking the tally of those on death row to 139, according to the United Nations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday accused the junta of using capital punishment as a "tool to crush opposition".

“The military continues to hold proceedings in secretive courts in violation of basic principles of fair trial and contrary to core judicial guarantees of independence and impartiality,” Turk said in a statement.

“Military courts have consistently failed to uphold any degree of transparency contrary to the most basic due process or fair trial guarantees,” he added.

A junta spokesperson did not respond to calls from outside Myanmar seeking confirmation of the latest death sentences.

'Crisis created by the military'

The military seized power in February last year, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.