Gunmen stormed a mosque in southern Nigeria's Delta state, wounding 11 worshippers after attempting to kidnap the imam, police have said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, but Nigeria is facing a myriad of security challenges, including an insurgency in the northeast, kidnappings in central and northwestern states and separatist tensions in the south.

The early morning assault on Friday occurred at the mosque in Ughelli, near the oil city of Warri.

"Eleven (people) were injured," police spokesman Bright Edafe said.

He said an investigation was underway to find the suspects.

Local media quoting a community leader and a victim reported that an imam was kidnapped during the attack.

