The United States has designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, but took no action against India.

"Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday in a statement.

"The United States will not stand by in the face of these abuses."

He added that Washington would welcome meeting with all governments to outline concrete steps for removal from the lists.

Algeria, the Central African Republic, Comoros and Vietnam were placed on the watch list.

Several groups, including the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group, a private paramilitary organisation active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine, were also designated as entities of particular concern.

Violations of religious freedom "sow division, undermine economic security and threaten political stability and peace," Blinken said.

Blinken kept on the blacklist all Countries of Particular Concern from 2021 — Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

US added Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia's Wagner mercenary group to a blacklist on international religious freedom, opening the path to potential sanctions.

Cuba and Nicaragua were both newly designated as "Countries of Particular Concern" under the annual determinations, meaning that the two leftist Latin American states — already under US sanctions —could face further measures.

