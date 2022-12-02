Türkiye expects to see a "clearer picture" on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war or going back to the negotiation table by next spring, the country's foreign minister has said.

"I think we need to also convince some Western allies to go back to the negotiating table now," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a special session at the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue on Friday.

"Ukraine is advancing on the ground, retaking some of the territories, occupied territories, but Russia in return (is) deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures. So life is getting difficult for the Ukrainians particularly and for us, for all of us," he added.

Emphasising that there are "more complicated new realities" in the war, Cavusoglu said: "I think before the springtime, we will have a clearer picture about a ceasefire, or truce, or (returning to the) negotiating table.”

As a trusted country in the eyes of both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has played a unique role in mediating in the conflict, which began in February.

Fight against terror

Asked about Türkiye's role in NATO and in the security of Europe, Cavusoglu stressed that his country has been the main actor in NATO in the fight against terrorism.

"We are the only NATO ally that has been fighting against (Daesh) ISIS actively," he said, adding that Türkiye has "eliminated more than 4,500 Daesh terrorists" and "deported more than 9,000 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 125 countries."

"We have been one of the biggest contributors of NATO and we are one of the top five contributors to the NATO missions, NATO activities," he noted.