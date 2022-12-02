Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over a phone call and discussed steps to improve Türkiye-UK relations, especially in the areas of trade and defence.

Erdogan stated that he believes common sense and a strategic perspective will continue to guide relations between the two NATO allies, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan and Sunak also exchanged views on regional issues.