TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Sunak discuss steps to enhance Türkiye-UK ties
Common sense, strategic perspective will continue to dominate relations with the UK, Turkish President Erdogan tells British Prime Minister Sunak in a phone call.
In this file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves outside 10 Downing Street in London. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
December 2, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over a phone call and discussed steps to improve Türkiye-UK relations, especially in the areas of trade and defence. 

Erdogan stated that he believes common sense and a strategic perspective will continue to guide relations between the two NATO allies, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday. 

Erdogan and Sunak also exchanged views on regional issues.

The Turkish president emphasised that it is in the interest of all parties to quickly re-establish the grounds for negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. 

According to the statement, Erdogan also pointed to the importance of taking new, concrete steps to solve the Cyprus issue. 

Türkiye, Britain and Greece are the three guarantor countries for the long-divided island of Cyprus, made up of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.

READ MORE:Türkiye expects 'clear picture' on possible Ukraine ceasefire by spring

SOURCE:AA
