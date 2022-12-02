The United States has expanded its list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists by including four key members associated with Al Qaeda and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

(TTP is a separate entity and must not be confused with the Afghan Taliban)

Washington’s move on Thursday signals that it continues to deploy counterterrorism tools at its disposal to threats emanating from South Asia, particularly from Afghanistan.

This was reflected in what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to say about the new measure. “The US stands committed to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan,” he said.

Who’s on the list?

Osama Mahmood — the self-styled chief of Al Qaeda’s regional Indian subcontinent wing.

Mahmood may have recently caught the US’s attention, but he has been on the radar of the Council of European Union since at least February this year, when his name was included in the EU sanctions list over terrorism, alongside the Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K) spokesperson, Aziz Azam.

The European Council designated the individuals for their involvement in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, further saying they posed a “serious and continued threat to regional and international stability”.

READ MORE:Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases

The terrorist designation of Mahmood by Washington potentially complicate the situation for Afghan Taliban, which took control of Kabul last year after a deal with the US. Under the terms of agreement, Taliban had promised not to allow Afghan soil for terrorist activities in other countries.

Atif Yahya Ghouri — a trusted deputy of Mahmood.

Ghouri’s name first came to the fore earlier this year when a team of UN monitors sent a report to the Security Council, highlighting that the terrorist leader continued to hold sway in Afghanistan’s Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul provinces.

Mohammad Maruf — the Al Qaeda in-charge of recruiting more terrorists.