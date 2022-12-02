Turkish security forces have captured nine suspects for financing money to the Daesh terror group, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Gendarmerie forces in Istanbul carried out simultaneous operations across nine provinces against 14 suspects, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The suspects had collected money through social media platforms supposedly as aid for the families of terror group members that are in prisons and in the so-called conflict zones, and transferred it to Daesh it added.

Operation is underway to nab the remaining five suspects, it said.