An overnight arson attack destroyed a car used by a senior official at the Italian embassy in Athens, an incident that authorities in Greece and Italy condemned.

Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity to the official on Friday and expressed “profound concern for the attack against her, probably of an anarchist origin”.

Italian authorities identified the embassy official as Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein.

No one was hurt in the incident outside the official’s home in a northern suburb of the Greek capital. Fire service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded in the garage of the diplomat’s home, burning one car and damaging a second. Eighteen firefighters and six fire trucks were sent to the scene, the officials said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was due to pay a scheduled visit to Athens later on Friday, said he would visit the embassy and meet with staff there.