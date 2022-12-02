Since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February nearly 13,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed, according to a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have official estimates from the General Staff... and they range from 10,000 ... to 13,000 dead," Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukraine's Channel 24.

He added that the government will make the official data public "when the right moment comes".

In June, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was losing 60 to100 soldiers per day, and around 500 people wounded in action, as Russian forces battled to take full control of the easternmost Lugansk region.

In September, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to that point.