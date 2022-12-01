Kanye West has sparked outrage by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler himself during a rambling, hours-long livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In the extraordinary appearance on Jones' notorious website Infowars on Thursday, West now known as Ye — wore a black mask completely covering his face as he ranted about sin, pornography and the devil.

"I like Hitler," West said at one point.

Even though West hid his face — the mask had neither eye nor mouth slits — there seemed no doubt it was him.

Jones addressed him as West as they spoke, Infowars billed the interview as being with West, and at one point, Jones took West's cellphone and posted a tweet on his account that appeared in real-time.

West, who has said he is running for US president in 2024, has spoken openly about his struggles with mental illness, but his erratic behaviour has continued to raise concerns.

The rapper-businessman has seen his commercial relationships crumble after a series of anti-Semitic comments.

But in his lengthy appearance on the Infowars livestream, West was unrepentant, drawing shocked laughter and even disagreement from far-right host Jones.

"I see good things about Hitler also," he told Jones.

"This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that.

"I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

"I like Hitler."

