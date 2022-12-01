Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a coalition deal with the far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing him closer to securing a new government after an election last month, Netanyahu's Likud party said.

Religious Zionism will be given control of the Finance Ministry as part of a rotation, Likud said on Thursday, though it did not lay out how the rotation would work.

It will also have strong influence over policies in the Israel-occupied West Bank and the country's justice system.

The deal nets Netanyahu control of 46 of the Knesset's 120 seats so far.

Israel's Army Radio reported that Bezalel Smotrich, 42, who heads Religious Zionism, would serve as finance minister at the outset and will then be replaced.

His party — which backs illegal occupation of Palestine's lands and supports extending Israeli sovereignty into the occupied West Bank — will be given authority over illegal Jewish settlement activity there, though it will be in coordination with Netanyahu, the Likud statement said.

"This is another significant step bringing us closer to forming a right-wing, nationalist government that will look out for all Israeli citizens," Netanyahu said.

After topping the polls last month, veteran hawk Netanyahu signed agreements with two other extreme-right factions, the six-member Jewish Power and one-man Noam.

With 32 members of Netanyahu's Likud party and seven Religious Zionism lawmakers in Israel's 120-seat parliament, Netanyahu still needs to bring two ultra-Orthodox parties into his future government to secure a majority.

