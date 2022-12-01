The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) military has accused M23 rebels of killing 50 civilians and breaching a five-day-old truce in the country's restive east.

General Sylvain Ekenge said on Thursday the M23 group was "carrying out massacres... the most recent of which is that of 50 Congolese civilians, heinously murdered on Tuesday in Kishishe," a village some 70 kilometres north of the eastern city of Goma.

Ekenge claimed that while DRC forces had "scrupulously observed the truce", the M23 had attacked government positions.

The rebel group issued a statement denying the alleged massacre of civilians.

"The M23 Movement rejects the baseless allegations made against it in Kishishe," said the group's political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka.

"The M23 reminds the international and national community that it has never targeted civilian populations," he said.

Sources said earlier that fighting had resumed on Thursday in Kirima in the same region, about 10 kilometres from the town of Kibirizi.

Paul Lutibahwa, head of civil society groups for the Bambo region, said: "The rebels have crossed the bridge, heading for Kibirizi... there's panic".

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, accused the M23 of having breached the ceasefire and "carrying on looting and fighting".

The M23's military spokesperson, Willy Ngoma, contacted by the AFP news agency, confirmed that there was fighting with the army.

Pope's visit

Until Thursday's violence, there had been no fighting between government forces and the M23, although the rebels had clashed with local militia, especially in the Bambo area, where civilian casualties were reported.