Türkiye will not allow the existence and activities of any terrorist group in its region, the country’s National Security Council has said.

"The existence and activity of any terrorist group will not be allowed in our region, and every necessary step will be taken decisively for this," the country's security body said in a statement after over three-hour meeting, which was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

To ensure the defence and security of the Turkish nation and its borders, the only target in the operations, which are being carried out along its southern borders in line with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, are terrorist organisations, it said.

The counter-terrorism operations and their success both at home and abroad were briefed upon, and additional measures were discussed during the meeting of the council, the statement said.

Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot.

Provocative actions by Greece

The council also emphasised that Ankara expects Greece, "which is indifferent to Türkiye's conciliatory and sincere approach and solution-oriented dialogue proposals," to end its activities that violate international law and agreements, especially the arming of the Aegean islands that have non-military status.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.