Among the heavyweights of London’s burgeoning jazz scene, drummer and producer Sarathy Korwar is known for his remarkable, meticulous fusions of melody and rhythm inspired by a wide assortment of influences.

On his award-winning 2019 album More Arriving, the US-born, India-raised Korwar proved to be an engaging musical storyteller, fusing Indian hip-hop, classical Hindustani, jazz and electronics into a politically-charged missive that was both provocative and insightful.

One of Korwar’s aims is to engage in non-hierarchical approaches to both the creation of his music and the discourses around it – a tactic most apparent in his fourth full-length album, Kalak, to deftly muse on questions of time and identity.

Employing the double meaning of the word ‘kal’ in Hindi and Urdu (which is both “yesterday” and “tomorrow”), Kalak is an Indo-futurist manifesto that celebrates “a rich South Asian culture of music and literature, which resonates with spirituality and community, while envisaging a better future from those building blocks.”

The 11-track project delivers “invigorated musical whirlwinds, tracks buoyed by the inexorable rush of polyrhythm to challenge the power dynamics of musical arrangements, colonial mentalities and the artist-listener relationship,” writes Norman Records, which selected Kalak as their album of the week.