A joint committee of the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month to end the two-year conflict, Ethiopia's government has said.

Ethiopia's conflict has seen more casualties than the war in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday on a visit to the country to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Estimates by some health workers and academics say hundreds of thousands have been killed.

Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service said in a tweet that the committee started work on Wednesday in the town of Shire. It is the first time both sides have officially held talks inside Ethiopia since the fighting began.

The peace agreement says Tigray rebels will be disarmed within 30 days of the November 2 signing, and Ethiopian security forces will take full control of "all federal facilities, installations and major infrastructure such as airports and highways within the Tigray region".

However, Tigray officials say disarmament cannot start until Ethiopia's government has removed fighters who have come from Eritrea and the neighbouring Amhara region.