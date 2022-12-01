The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development faces "an existential crisis" due to the decline in trust among the participating countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"This year we are gathered under extraordinary circumstances due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence is at the core of the United Nations and is one of the founding principles of the OSCE," said Mevlut Cavusoglu in his remarks at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in the Polish city of Lodz on Thursday.

"Decline if trust has brought the OSCE face to face with an existential crisis," Cavusoglu said, adding, “this has also resulted in deep polarisation."

"The international order is again dominated by zero-sum approaches. At the same time, we remember that the OSCE is a product of a more polarised Cold War period," he added.

Saying that the OSCE has "gained experience in managing the conflict cycle" in almost half-century since the 1975 Helsinki Accords, Cavusoglu stressed that the group's "inherent strengths, which is the core of the OSCE's comprehensive approach to security," must be reactivated.



"We should also remember that principle of consensus lies at the heart of this organisation," he added as he praised Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau for focusing on the importance of addressing the lack of trust among participating OSCE states.