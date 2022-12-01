When Sheetal Deo received a letter from her apartment building's community board in New York City, she could not believe that her Diwali decoration was deemed "offensive".

The building co-op board asked her to take down the symbol in the spirit of maintaining neighbourhood harmony amongst different faiths and communities.

“My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights, told Associated Press.

The symbol itself dates back to prehistoric times. The word “swastika” has Sanskrit roots and means “the mark of well being.” It has been used in prayers of the Rig Veda, the oldest of Hindu scriptures.

But the rise of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, which came to power in 2014 with a whopping majority, has politicised the swastika mark. Many Indian scholars and thinkers argue that the founding father of BJP's ideology was inspired by Hitler's Nazi doctrine.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindutva stalwart during India's anti-colonial independence movement, saw Hitler's worldview on race as a model to be emulated in India to solve what he described as "the Muslim problem".

In Buddhism, however, the symbol is known as “manji” and signifies the Buddha’s footsteps. It is used to mark the location of Buddhist temples.

In China it’s called Wan, and denotes the universe or the manifestation and creativity of God.

The swastika is carved into the Jains’ emblem representing the four types of birth an embodied soul might attain until it is eventually liberated from the cycle of birth and death.

In the Zoroastrian faith, it represents the four elements – water, fire, air and earth.

But in the West, this symbol is often equated to Adolf Hitler’s hakenkreuz or the hooked cross – a symbol of hate that evokes the trauma of the Holocaust and the horrors of Nazi Germany. White supremacists, neo-Nazi groups and vandals have continued to use Hitler’s symbol to stoke fear and hate.

Over the past decade, as the Asian diaspora has grown in North America, the call to reclaim the swastika as a sacred symbol has become louder. These minority faith communities are being joined by Native American elders whose ancestors have long used the symbol as part of healing rituals.

Deo believes she and people of other faiths should not have to sacrifice or apologize for a sacred symbol simply because it is often conflated with its tainted version.

Yet to others, the idea that the swastika could be redeemed is unthinkable.

Holocaust survivors in particular could be re-traumatized when they see the symbol, said Shelley Rood Wernick, managing director of the Jewish Federations of North America’s Center on Holocaust Survivor Care.