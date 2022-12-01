Asian stocks have extended a global rally and the dollar sank after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a rate hike slowdown.

Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei added more than one percent on Thursday while Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai and Bangkok were also in positive territory.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open.

The dollar suffered another sell-off, tanking more than one percent to briefly hit as low as 135.84 yen, a level not seen since August.

The greenback's losses come after it soared across the board this year as Fed monetary policy diverged more and more from other central banks.

A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening around the world is finally reining inflation back from its decades-long highs sent equities surging in November, even as policymakers warned more work had to be done.

And in a much-anticipated speech on Wednesday, Powell said the full effects of the Fed's belt-tightening had yet to be felt but that it "makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down".

