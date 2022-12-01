An aide to the British royal family has resigned from role at the Buckingham Palace, after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, according to a palace spokesperson.

Reports published on Thursday identified the aide as Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of King Charles' son and heir, Prince William.

The palace event hosted by the Queen Consort was attended by Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and Jordan's Queen Rania.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the individual concerned, referred to by Fulani as Lady SH, wanted to apologise for the hurt caused and had stepped aside from her role with immediate effect.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, a charity that supports women and families affected by domestic abuse, said she was asked by the household member where she "really came from", during the event.

In her account posted on social media, Fulani wrote that about 10 minutes after she arrived, the aide approached her, moved her hair to view her name badge, and proceeded to ask her the offensive questions.

Lady Hussey allegedly asked Fulani, "I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?"

Ngozi said that she replied, "I am a British national, my parents came here in the 1950s."

"Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean," Hussey allegedly remarked.