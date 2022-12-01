WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN seeks record $51.5B funding for humanitarian assistance next year
A staggering 339 million people will need some form of emergency aid next year - 65 million more people than in 2021 - as more conflicts emerge, according to the United Nations.
UN seeks record $51.5B funding for humanitarian assistance next year
The UN says that If all the people in need of aid were in one country, it would be the third-largest nation in the world, after China and India. / AA
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
December 1, 2022

The United Nations (UN) has appealed for record funds for aid next year, as the Ukraine war and other conflicts in Africa, climate emergencies and the still-simmering pandemic push more people into crisis and some towards famine.

The United Nations' annual Global Humanitarian Overview released on Thursday estimated that 339 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year - a staggering 65 million more people than the estimate a year ago.

"It's a phenomenal number and it's a depressing number," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva, adding that it meant "next year is going to be the biggest humanitarian programme" the world has ever seen.

The annual appeal by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations said that providing aid to the most vulnerable people across 68 countries would require a record $51.5 billion.

That was up from the $41 billion requested for 2022, although the sum has been revised up to around $50 billion during the year - with less than half of that sought-for amount funded.

If all the people in need of emergency assistance were in one country, it would be the third-largest nation in the world, after China and India, he said.

READ MORE:Somalia desperate for April rainfall to end a deadly drought season

'Shockingly high'

RECOMMENDED

Among the specific types of aid listed are shelter, food, maternal health, child nutrition and protection, according to the  UN website.

As the extreme events seen in 2022 spill into 2023, Griffiths described the humanitarian needs as "shockingly high".

"Lethal droughts and floods are wreaking havoc in communities from Pakistan to the Horn of Africa," he said, also pointing to the war in Ukraine, which "has turned a part of Europe into a battlefield."

The overlapping crises have already left the world dealing with the "largest global food crisis in modern history", the UN warned.

It pointed out that at least 222 million people across 53 countries were expected to face acute food insecurity by the end of this year, with 45 million of them facing the risk of starvation.

Five countries are already experiencing what the UN calls famine-like conditions, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan.

Conflicts have also taken a dire toll on a range of countries, not least on Ukraine, where Russia's full-scale offensive in February has left millions in dire need.

READ MORE: One in four Somalis facing acute hunger due to worsening drought

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks