Thursday, December 1, 2022

Ukraine provides first estimate of soldiers death since August

Ukraine's armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the conflict against Russia, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has told a Ukrainian television network.

The remarks appeared to be the first estimate of dead since late August, when the head of the armed forces said nearly 9,000 military personnel had been killed.

"We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to (between) 10,000 and 12,500 to 13,000 killed," Podolyak told the Kanal 24 channel. "We are open in talking about the number of dead," he added, saying more soldiers had been wounded than had died.

Biden ready to speak with Putin

US President Joe Biden has said he would be willing to speak to Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if the Russian leader truly wants to end the conflict.

Biden was speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has said he will speak again to Putin after his trip to Washington and has warned against cutting off the Russian leader.

At a joint news conference with Macron, Biden said he had no immediate plans to contact Putin but left the possibility open.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet," Biden said.

Zelenskyy says over 1,300 prisoners of war handed to Ukraine

More than 1,300 prisoners have been returned to Ukraine since Russia launched its February 24 military operation against the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy's comments came after a new exchange of prisoners with Russian and pro-Russian forces.

"After today's (Thursday's) exchange, there are already 1,319 heroes who returned home," Zelenskyy said through Instagram, posting a photo showing a few dozen men holding Ukrainian flags.

"We will not stop until we get all our people back," the Ukrainian leader said.

Russia announces exchange of more PoWs

Russia has announced another round of exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine.

Fifty Russian servicemen returned from captivity in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The released soldiers will be transported to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry said.

Nationwide air raid alert declared in Ukraine

Local authorities have said that a nationwide air raid alert sounded in Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev, due to impending Russian attacks.

Governors of Ukraine's administrative divisions took to Telegram to urge residents to move to bomb shelters.

In Kiev, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko and the military administration warned residents of the impending Russian strikes on the city, while the regional administration declared the alarm for the surrounding region.

Ukraine presses for EU sanctions on Russia's missile industry

Future EU sanctions must target Russia's missile industry, Ukraine's foreign minister said in talks with the bloc's top diplomat.

"Josep Borrell and I agreed: total war against Ukraine means total support for Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement after their meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz.

"I thanked the EU for its continued defense assistance and stressed that next EU sanctions should include those hitting Russia's missile production industry: it must be put to a halt," he added.

China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged negotiations to find a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi was quoted as saying that "solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the best interest of Europe and the common interest of all countries in Eurasia."

"Under current conditions, we must avoid escalation and expansion of the crisis and work for peace," Xi said.

Swiss freeze nearly $8 bn in Russian assets

Switzerland said that it has to date frozen a total of 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) in Russian assets in connection with the sanctions imposed over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

The amount, which has been fluctuating for months, is nearly one billion francs more than the figure provided by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in July.

Switzerland, a favoured destination for wealthy Russians and their assets, has also seen 15 Russian properties seized, it said.

40% of Ukraine power grid still damaged: operator

Nearly half of Ukraine's electricity grid remains damaged, a private operator has said, a week after the latest Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure disrupted power to millions of people.

"Russia has destroyed 40 percent of the Ukrainian energy system with terrorist missile attacks. Dozens of energy workers were killed and wounded," DTEK company said in a statement on social media.

After suffering humiliating military defeats on the ground, Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy facilities in October, causing severe damage and power shortages.

China is not an adversary: NATO chief

China posed a challenge to the defence alliance's security and values but was not considered an adversary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.