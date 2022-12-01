WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Gangsters' kill residents, burn homes in Haiti town
Gangsters had been ejected from Cabaret town north of capital Port-au-Prince several days ago but they returned, killing 12 people and burning many houses, says mayor.
'Gangsters' kill residents, burn homes in Haiti town
Haiti has been mired in an economic, political and public safety crisis for years. / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 1, 2022

Gang members in Haiti have killed 12 people and burned down houses in a town near the capital, a local official said.

Police and residents had ejected gangsters from the town of Cabaret north of Port-au-Prince several days ago but they returned and attacked on Tuesday night, said Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume.

"This morning we found several charred bodies," the mayor told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Powerful and heavily armed gangs that control much of Haiti have been targeting Cabaret for months.

Cabaret sits along a major road, meaning attacks on it disrupt traffic and trade, said the mayor.

READ MORE: Haiti's police academy chief shot dead in gang-plagued neighbourhood

RECOMMENDED

Gang violence

Haiti has been mired in an economic, political and public safety crisis for years.

The assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July 2021 exacerbated the crises, as gangs grew in strength and territorial control.

Police are outnumbered, with the United Nations saying there were 13,000 officers in the force as of September — one for every 1,000 people.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, formally requested international assistance in October to help it regain control but nothing has come of the appeal.

READ MORE:Haiti ends gang blockade at crucial fuel terminal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks