Gang members in Haiti have killed 12 people and burned down houses in a town near the capital, a local official said.

Police and residents had ejected gangsters from the town of Cabaret north of Port-au-Prince several days ago but they returned and attacked on Tuesday night, said Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume.

"This morning we found several charred bodies," the mayor told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Powerful and heavily armed gangs that control much of Haiti have been targeting Cabaret for months.

Cabaret sits along a major road, meaning attacks on it disrupt traffic and trade, said the mayor.

