Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised US billionaire Elon Musk's proposal to end Russia's offensive in Ukraine and invited him to visit his war-scarred country.

At an event organised by The New York Times, Zelenskyy on Wednesday appeared to mock the maverick billionaire's proposal, saying he should come to Ukraine.

"I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own," Zelenskyy said by video link at the Times' DealBook Summit, referring to Musk.

"If you want to understand what Russia has done here — come to Ukraine and you will see it all for yourself.

"And then you will tell me how to end this war, who started it and when it can be ended."

