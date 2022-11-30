Türkiye and Pakistan commemorated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, earlier described by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as “two hearts, one soul”.

Sapling plantation ceremonies were held in the foreign ministries of both countries to mark the event, according to official statements on Wednesday.

Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci hosted the tree plantation ceremony held in the ministry in Ankara.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey Yousaf Junaid, officials from the Pakistan Embassy and Turkish diplomats.

Kaymakci, in his remarks, highlighted the two countries’ support for each other during “critical times” as the relationship evolved from a strategic perspective. He hoped that this special relationship would continue to grow from “strength to strength”.

Ambassador Junaid, for his part, recalled that the relationship between the two nations was much older than 75 years.

He underscored the tradition of mutual support on all core issues, which testified to the enviable amity between the two sides.