An employee of Ukraine's embassy in Madrid has been "lightly" injured after a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source said.

"National Police were informed around 1:00 pm (12:00 GMT) of an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. It happened when one of the embassy employees was handling a letter," the source said on Wednesday.

"This employee was injured, apparently lightly, and he went himself to a hospital," the source added.

Police have opened an investigation "which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said without giving further details.