Russian and Chinese air forces took part in joint military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian defence ministry said, as Moscow and Beijing sought to put on a united face to an increasingly hostile West.

"The Russian Air Force and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian strategic missile carriers TU-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea for eight hours, according to the statement.

A pariah in the West since the Ukraine offensive, Putin has sought to bolster ties with Asia, particularly with China.

"For the first time in the history of air patrols, Russian planes landed in the people's Republic of China, and Chinese aircraft landed on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

The exercises were carried out "in strict compliance with international law" and were "not directed against third countries," the statement read.