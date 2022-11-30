It is as much a part of French culture as the Eiffel Tower or Edith Piaf but the origins of the humble baguette, which UNESCO added to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, remain a mystery.

Here are some of the more popular theories:

Napoleon's bread of war

The oldest tale has the baguette being kneaded by bakers in Napoleon's army. Less bulky than a traditional loaf, the long slim shape of the baguette made it faster to bake in brick ovens hastily erected on the battlefield.

France's most famous man of war was preoccupied with getting his men their daily bread.

During his Russian campaign in 1812, he toured the ovens daily to sample the day's offering and ensure the crusty batons were distributed regularly, according to historian Philippe de Segur.

He also had portable bread mills sent to occupied Moscow, but the setbacks suffered by the Grande Armee in one of the deadliest military campaigns in history ended his bid to export the doughy staple.

The Viennese connection

Another theory has the baguette starting out in a Viennese bakery in central Paris in the late 1830s.

Artillery officer and entrepreneur August Zang brought Austria's culinary savoir-faire to Paris in the form of the oval-shaped bread that was standard in his country at the time.